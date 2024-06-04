Abohar: Fire breaks out in home for the aged, 8th such case in 30 days

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 3

A sudden fire broke out in an old-age home-cum-orphanage located in the local Nai Abadi area today afternoon triggering a stampede among the inmates. As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. None was harmed.

Rajat Luthra, the in-charge of “Samarth and Udbhav Awas”, said the fire broke out suddenly in the control board of the electricity meter installed near the entrance of the ashram. Luthra said that the fire was controlled in time and there was no major loss. The electricity system of the ashram will be mended soon.

