Fire destroys wheat crop on three acres near Abohar-Sriganganagar border

Abohar, April 24

Over three acres of wheat crop and eight acres of straw were burnt to ashes in field fire in a field in village Achadiki, 33 km from here near Abohar-Sriganganagar border. A trolley loaded with wheat in the field was also burnt completely.

According to the information, the farms owned by Balkaran Singh Dhaliwal were taken reportedly on contract by a former panchayat member of Bhangarkhera village, Om Prakash. Today, when wheat was being harvested using a combine machine, suddenly due to the rubbing of a stone on the ground, sparks occurred leading to a large fire. As many as 15 tractors were called from the nearby fields and the fire brigade at Abohar was also informed. By the time the vehicles reached there from Abohar, three acres of wheat and eight acres of straw of neighbouring farmer Issar Singh were burnt. During this time, a trolley loaded with wheat was also burnt. The total loss is estimated at several lakh.

