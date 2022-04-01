Firing at kabaddi event, two held

Bathinda, March 31
A group of armed men fired shots into the air during a kabaddi tournament at Kotha Guru village here last evening. While no casualty was reported, spectators ran for cover.
The police arrested two suspects from the spot. A case has been registered at the Bhagta Bhai Ka police station against four persons. Sources said the suspects approached the ground while a match was on and fired at least three shots into the air.
Some locals caught hold of the two suspects and thrashed them, before handing them over to the police. Some spectators were also injured and were taken to the hospital. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...
Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball
Reports of backroom deal with Oppn