Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

Amritsar, November 12
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who also holds the portfolio of NRI Affairs, today visited an NRI family, which was attacked by goons of a liquor contractor during a wedding reception for allegedly not buying liquor from him.
Three days ago SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal had also visited the family. The minister instructed officials to take strict action against liquor contractor, who had resorted to firing at the wedding.
The minister said Abhimannyu Rana, ADCP (City III), who is investigating the case, had arrested 12 alleged suspects so far. Raids were being conducted in search of the remaining suspects, the minister added.
The minister made it clear that if any police official was found to be involved in the case, then action would be taken against him also.
Dhaliwal said if a liquor contractor had any inkling of illicit liquor being served at a function then he could have taken officials of the Excise Department into confidence but he could not implement the law in his own way.
