Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bathinda, April 17

A person opened fire in presence of AAP MLA Jagseer Singh in Bhucho Mandi today. The incident took place after a fight broke out between two groups who had gathered to sort a dispute through MLA’s mediation.

As the matter escalated, one party opened fire on the other in presence of the MLA outside police post in Bhucho.

Legislator had come to mediate According to the police, Bhucho MLA Jagseer Singh had arrived to sort a dispute over control of the truck union between two local parties. During the talks, the matter escalated and one person opened fire at the other party. The police had arrested two accused in connection with the incident.

DSP Harshpreet said that there was a dispute among some residents regarding the control of the truck union. To sort out the matter between the two parties, the area MLA had reached there. In a fight that took place during the talks, the accused opened fire.

But, on the contrary, the local residents claim that talks were going on between the two parties in the presence of the MLA. During this time, four persons came in a car and threatened the MLA. An alleged attempt was made by the said accused to run his car over the MLA and the people. Eventually, he took out his revolver and fired.

The police had registered an FIR and arrested two accused in the incident.

According to the residents, when the accused started creating ruckus, they somehow saved their lives by entering the police post. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly opened fire. As he tried to run away after firing, his weapon fell down. Meanwhile, the crowd overpowered two persons and handed over to the police.

