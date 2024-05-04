Firm drops ethanol plant plan in Ropar village, residents’ dharna on

Tribune News Service

Ropar, May 3

Even as Agrimax Distillery Limited claimed to have dropped the plan for establishing ethanol plant at Kukuwal village in the district, the local residents refuse to relent and continued dharna for the fourth day demanding to scrap the milk plant being set up by the company.

Can’t trust Company The protesters said they can’t believe the company management as the building of milk plant can be used as ethanol plant later on

They allege that Agrimax company is setting up an ethanol factory in the garb of milk plant

The protesters said that they cannot believe the company management as the building of milk plant can be used as ethanol plant later on. They said that the company management had been claiming that they would also keep cattle in the plant but there is no such kind of infrastructure being raised in the building.

The residents have been sitting on dharna since Tuesday in front of an under- construction building of Agrimax Milk Plant alleging that the company is setting up an ethanol factory in the garb of milk plant. Incidentally, the parent company of Agrimax Milk Plant is Agrimax Distillery Limited. The company had also planned to set up an ethanol project in the same village and even got clearance from Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The protesters announced that they would take out a tractor march in the area on Sunday demanding to stop the construction of milk plant building.

Ropar DC Preeti Yadav said the management of Agrimax Distillery Limited has already handed over a letter to her declaring that they would not set up ethanol plant in the district.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ropar