Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Amritsar, April 13

An incident in which

Rs 82,500 was snatched from two persons on the Mehta road last night turned out to be a staged drama to misappropriate the cash.

The police cracked the case within 12 hours of the incident and arrested four persons in this connection. The police recovered Rs 58,000 in cash, a pistol and a Bajaj Pulsar make motorcycle from the possession of the four suspects.

Those arrested were identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of Maqboolpura, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Tarn Taran Road, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Arun Trading Factory, Focal Point, Maqboolpura, and Chand Kumar, a resident of Focal Point, Maqboolpura.

While giving details, Alam Vijay Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said Jaspreet Singh of the Chowk Mohni area stated to the police that he runs a firm — Octopolis Technologies Private Limited (Apna Klub) — which had been delivering grocery and cosmetic items to shops in the Focal Point area for the past six months.

He said yesterday, his two employees Surinder Singh and Hardeep Singh were returning to Focal Point in the evening after delivering items at shops and collecting cash from the Tarn Taran road via 100-foot-road when two unknown bike-borne persons shot at their vehicle on the Mehta road and snatched the bag containing cash. Hardeep was driving the vehicle while Surinder was sitting on the adjoining seat.

On the basis of Surinder Singh’s statement, the police registered a case in this connection and started investigation. However, the police got suspicious during questioning of Surinder Singh and Hardeep Singh. Later, both confessed that they had staged a drama to bungle cash in connivance with their accomplices Sunil and Chand.

The suspects would be produced in a court and brought on police remand for further investigation, the DCP said.

