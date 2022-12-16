First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The first batch of coal from the state’s allotted coal mine at Pachwara in Jharkhand will reach the state by rail on Friday.

About 4,000 metric tonnes of coal, extracted from the states own mine, is being brought to Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Power Plant at Ropar.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be going to Ropar today once the coal reaches the plant.

Officials in PSPCL say that another three rakes have left the mine and will be reaching the state in the next week. The coal is also to be used at the state run Lehra Mohabbat power plant. Around 70,000 MT of coal has already been extracted from this mine, since it became operational earlier this month. The mining operation here had stopped nearly eight years ago.

The operationalising of this mine will help the state save nearly Rs 1000 crore per annum, as the state will not have to buy coal from Coal India or buy the expensive imported coal. Last year, the state power utility had spent over Rs 500 crore for importing expensive coal.

It may be mentioned that the state government is already pushing for allowing use of this coal by the private power plants in the state, which are exclusively supplying power to the state.

The matter was also raised by CM Mann in his recent meeting with Union Power minister.

#bhagwant mann #jharkhand #ropar