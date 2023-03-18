First chilli cluster inaugurated in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 17

In an effort to increase the income of farmers and to further encourage crop diversification, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Minister for Freedom Fighters, Defence Services Welfare, Horticulture, Information and Public Relations, today inaugurated the first phase of chilli cluster at Mahalama village here.

The minister was accompanied by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan, Mahinder Singh Sidhu, Chairman, Punseed, and other AAP leaders.

Explaining the importance of the chilly cluster, Sandhawan said increased efficiency in the value chain would improve the marketing of the product in the markets. Jauramajra said 19,963 metric tonnes of green chillies were being produced in about 9,920 hectares. Major chilly producing districts of Punjab are Ferozepur, Patiala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, SBS Nagar and Hoshiarpur. “Ferozepur is the largest producer of chillies with an area of 1,700 hectares, followed by Jalandhar with 1,195 hectares and Tarn Taran with 1,106 hectares.