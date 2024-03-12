First Sikh woman Mayor Neena Singh honoured in New York

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Neena Singh, first Indian and Sikh woman Mayor of Montgomery township in New Jersey, was among the four prominent Indian and Indian-American women honoured in New York for their achievements and contributions to society at a function on the occasion of International Women’s Day presided over by the recently posted Consul General of India Binay Pradhan.

Besides Singh, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Indu Lew and Megha Desai were other honorees at the event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations.

Gaekwad is a visionary committed to education and community empowerment through her philanthropic work and is known for her dedication to mental wellness and community engagement, said a FIA release.

