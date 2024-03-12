First Sikh woman Mayor Neena Singh honoured in New York

New Delhi, March 11
Neena Singh, first Indian and Sikh woman Mayor of Montgomery township in New Jersey, was among the four prominent Indian and Indian-American women honoured in New York for their achievements and contributions to society at a function on the occasion of International Women’s Day presided over by the recently posted Consul General of India Binay Pradhan.
Besides Singh, Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Indu Lew and Megha Desai were other honorees at the event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York and the Federation of Indian Associations.
Gaekwad is a visionary committed to education and community empowerment through her philanthropic work and is known for her dedication to mental wellness and community engagement, said a FIA release.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...