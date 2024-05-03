First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

PTI

Phagwara, May 3

An 18-year-old student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of his hostel here, police said on Friday.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti identified the deceased as Mayank, a first-year student of B Tech Computer Science.

Mayank was from Nimoth village in Rewari district of Haryana. He lived in a boys' hostel and jumped from the 10th floor of the building on Thursday night, she said.

The body was handed over to the family on Friday after the post-mortem. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, she said.

