 Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled

Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled

Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled

(L-R) Ashok Mittal, BS Seechewal, VS Sahney



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 8

The silence of five of the seven Punjab Rajya Sabha members of the Aam Aadmi Party during the present crisis faced by the party has baffled party leaders and legislators.

These members, all picked by the party top brass in 2022 from among business tycoons, sportspersons and social workers, have surprisingly not spoken against the arrest of their party chief Arvind Kejriwal. Only Sandeep Pathak, who is also the AAP national general secretary, and Raghav Chadha have spoken against the arrest.

Chadha is presently in London and is not able to attend any of the protests organised against the arrest of AAP supremo, either in Delhi or in Punjab. On the other hand, Sandeep Pathak has not only been actively participating in the protests, but also started holding volunteer meetings for the Lok Sabha poll.

Defying diktat

  • Following Kejriwal’s arrest, all AAP leaders have changed their profile pictures on their social media handles, carrying pictures of an incarcerated Kejriwal, with the slogan “Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal”
  • Of the seven RS MPs from Punjab, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal, Sanjeev Arora, Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, have not changed their profile pictures, defying the party diktat

No reaction on social media irks cadre

  • Ashok Mittal’s posts from the day of Kejriwal’s arrest are regarding the IPU Geneva event he was attending
  • Balbir Singh Seechewal had reportedly clarified to the party before accepting its offer for the RS membership that he would not participate in party’s political events.
  • Vikramjit Sahney, a businessman and philanthropist, has said in one of the posts that he is “non-political and raises issues related to Sikhs, youth, Punjab and Punjabiyat, rising above political lines”.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ on March 21. Following his arrest, all AAP leaders have changed their profile pictures on their social media handles, carrying pictures of an incarcerated Kejriwal, with the slogan “Modi ka sabse bada dar, Kejriwal”. Of the seven RS members from Punjab, five of them, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Kumar Mittal, Sanjeev Arora, Balbir Singh Seechewal and Vikramjit Singh Sahney, have not changed their profile pictures, defying the party diktat.

“None of the MPs has given any statement against the BJP or extended their support to the party’s national convener,” said a minister in the AAP government. A perusal of their social media accounts showed that though Harbhajan and Sanjeev have congratulated Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the birth of his daughter, their other posts are regarding cricket (by Harbhajan) and general issues. Arora has congratulated AAP leader Sanjay Singh on his release and wished Kejriwal a speedy recovery, but not made any statement expressing resentment against the arrest of his party chief.

Mittal’s posts from the day of Kejriwal’s arrest are regarding the IPU Geneva event he was attending. Seechewal, an environmentalist, has posted about environmental issues he espouses, and one post about his meeting with CM Mann, during the latter’s visit to Jalandhar. A close aide of the MP said Seechewal had clarified to the party before accepting their offer for RS membership that he would not participate in party’s political events.

Sahney, a businessman and philanthropist, who was also trolled on the issue, has said in one of the posts that he is “non-political and raises issues related to Sikhs, youth, Punjab and Punjabiyat, rising above any political line”.

While off-the-record, many in the party object to their nonchalant stand on the issue of Kejriwal’s arrest, on record, a party strategist, said these people were largely apolitical.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

2
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

3
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

4
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

5
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

6
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

7
Haryana

JJP leaders Nishan Singh, Kamlesh Saini, Mamata Kataria quit party

8
Punjab

Punjab: AAP Jalalabad MLA Goldy Kamboj’s father is BSP candidate from Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

9
Diaspora

Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Pannun releases video challenging PM Modi, Rajnath Singh

10
Delhi

Comments on PM Modi educational qualifications: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in WB blast case

NIA summons 3 Trinamool leaders in West Bengal blast case

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary

Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses India-Pakistan dialogue

Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue

Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Huge quantity of lahan seized from two villages in mand area

Migrant held for spying in Khasa Army cantonment

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge

Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

Delhi L-G slams ministers for refusing to attend meetings

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves four dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Police conduct mock drill to check poll readiness in Jalandhar

983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district