Five arrested for illegal mining in Fazilka village

Fazilka, April 1
Five persons have been arrested for illegal sand mining at Noorshah village in Fazilka district today.
Investigating Officer Milakh Raj said the police team raided Noorshah village where two brothers—Raj Singh and Saida Singh—were engaged in illegal excavation of sand from a drain. They were loading sand in a tractor-trailer with the help of Surjit Singh, Dharminder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Khrait Singh, said the IO.
He said they had arrested five persons from the spot, but Raj managed to escape. He said cops seized a sand-laden trailer.
The accused have been booked under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mining Act.
