Five arrested for murder of Moga sarpanch

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 21

The police have registered a case against 10 persons in connection with the killing of sarpanch Veerpal Singh and his companion in a firing that took place yesterday in Khosa Kotla village in Moga. Mutual rivalry is the likely reason.

In this incident, two persons from the other party were also injured. Moga SSP J Elanchezhian said five accused were in police custody and two were admitted to a hospital.

