Five carcasses removed from Kotbhai channel

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, August 12

A day after news report related to disposing of cattle carcasses into Sirhind canal’s tributary was published in The Tribune, the Irrigation Department swung into action and removed five carcasses from the canal. Later, the cattle were buried near Mehma Bhagwana village in Bathinda.

Jaskaran Singh, SDO, Irrigation Department, said, “We have informed the villagers that carcasses should not be disposed of into the canal. We have also directed beldars to intensify monitoring.”

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Harjot Singh Bains today urged the livestock farmers not to dispose of carcasses into waterbodies. The minister said carcasses should be buried as per the guidelines.