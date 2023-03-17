Five cops summoned for ‘torturing’ Ropar resident

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 16

A court has issued summons to five police officials to face trial for allegedly torturing a resident of Pirthipur village after confining him illegally. The next date of hearing of the case is fixed on March 18.

Issuing orders on the complaint of victim Rajvir Singh, Judicial Magistrate Parul said, “This court is of the considered opinion that there is sufficient evidence to proceed against the accused.”

Rajvir had filed a complaint against accused Amarbir Singh, the then in-charge of CIA Staff, ASIs Pawan Kumar and Angrej Singh and Constables Ravinder Singh and Narinder Singh.

It was on December 27, 2020, when a warrant officer of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, during a raid at the CIA office found that Rajvir, husband of Pirthipur village sarpanch Ranjit Kaur, was detained “illegally”.

Rajvir had alleged that he was detained for two days and subjected to third-degree torture by the CIA staff. He alleged that he was thrashed and given electric shocks.

At the time, the police had claimed that Rajvir was called for questioning with regard to the death of his friend, Surinder Bhalla, whose body was found in the Bhakra canal on October 1, 2020. Rajbir was stated to be the prime suspect.

Later in April 2021, the police had arrested Balwinder Singh, Amrik Singh and Jaspal Singh, all belonging to Kiratpur Sahib for the said murder.

The secretary of the Kanshi Ram Foundation and counsel of the complainant, Advocate Lakhbir Singh, said a writ petition was also filed by Ranjit Kaur in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in this regard. Following the petition, an SIT was constituted, which is yet to submit its report.