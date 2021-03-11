Five days on, no headway in Moga Dalit cager 'rape bid' case

Tribune News Service

Moga, August 17

Even after five days, the Moga police have failed to arrest three youngsters who allegedly tried to rape an 18-year-old Dalit basketball player and pushed her off a 25-foot-high roof of an indoor stadium on August 12.

The main suspect identified as Jatin Kanda and his two aides had been booked under Sections 307, 376, 511 and 34 of the IPC.

Shiv Kumar, father of the victim, said cops didn’t register the FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“The upper caste youths have almost ruined sports career of my daughter. The police should take stern action against all those who left her struggling for life,” he said.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said they had carried out a raid at the house of Kanda, who’s on the run.

“We are making all out efforts to arrest Kanda and his aides,” said the SSP, adding that the victim’s family was yet to provide documents of caste proof to them.

Shiv said, “The responsibility of officials concerned should be fixed and legal action should be initiated against them.”

District Sports Officer Baljinder Singh said he joined the office 10 days ago. “The police have summoned the night watchman. I will apprise senior officials about the lapse in security,” he said.

Meanwhile, surgeons at DMC Hospital, Ludhiana, performed a 5-hour surgery to fix jaws of the victim who was still unconscious. Doctors had already performed two surgeries on both of her legs.

It is pertinent to mention that the suspects reportedly tried to rape the victim. As she tried to run away, the suspects snatched her cellphone and allegedly pushed her from the roof of the stadium.

