Five drug peddlers held

Our Correspondent

Abohar: The police on Monday held five drug peddlers in four raids. A total of 23-gm heroin was seized from Gurpreet Singh Babbu and Sham Lal of Jhurarkhera village, Raju Indira Nagari and Anil of Sangra village. Two-kg poppy husk was seized from Bhola Singh of Sarabha Nagar. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered. OC

Agrasen’s statue unveiled

Abohar: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, his statue was unveiled on Monday by Surinder Aggarwal, state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Aggarwal Sammelan, at the recently renovated chowk near Nehru Park here. He said the first canal project in India was launched by Agrasen. OC

SCERT postpones paper

Faridkot: In a letter to district education officers (DEOs), the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), on Monday said the schools would organise educational competitions and programmes dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28 as a result of which there will be no exam. The exam will now be conducted on the day after the last exam. TNS

Industrialists to protest

Sangrur: Local industrialists have been getting notices to pay road access charges. “We will not pay it and have decided to protest and to file a plea in the HC,” said Ghanshyam Kansal, vice-chairman of the District Industry Chamber. TNS

NHM workers, cops scuffle

Sangrur: Members of the NHM Employees’ Union Punjab had a scuffle with the police near the CM’s house here. “The police pushed us when we tried to reach the CM’s residence. Our demand is the regularisation of our services,” said Wahid Mohd, union’s state chief. TNS

Three killed in accidents

Abohar: Three persons —Jaswinder Singh (25), Shyam Nath (35) and Rajinder Kumar Bhargav (34) — were killed in separate road mishaps recently. Meanwhile, five women were also injured.