Five drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police on Monday held five drug peddlers in four raids. A total of 23-gm heroin was seized from Gurpreet Singh Babbu and Sham Lal of Jhurarkhera village, Raju Indira Nagari and Anil of Sangra village. Two-kg poppy husk was seized from Bhola Singh of Sarabha Nagar. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered. OC
Agrasen’s statue unveiled
Abohar: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Agrasen, his statue was unveiled on Monday by Surinder Aggarwal, state president of the Akhil Bharatiya Aggarwal Sammelan, at the recently renovated chowk near Nehru Park here. He said the first canal project in India was launched by Agrasen. OC
SCERT postpones paper
Faridkot: In a letter to district education officers (DEOs), the Director, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), on Monday said the schools would organise educational competitions and programmes dedicated to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28 as a result of which there will be no exam. The exam will now be conducted on the day after the last exam. TNS
Industrialists to protest
Sangrur: Local industrialists have been getting notices to pay road access charges. “We will not pay it and have decided to protest and to file a plea in the HC,” said Ghanshyam Kansal, vice-chairman of the District Industry Chamber. TNS
NHM workers, cops scuffle
Sangrur: Members of the NHM Employees’ Union Punjab had a scuffle with the police near the CM’s house here. “The police pushed us when we tried to reach the CM’s residence. Our demand is the regularisation of our services,” said Wahid Mohd, union’s state chief. TNS
Three killed in accidents
Abohar: Three persons —Jaswinder Singh (25), Shyam Nath (35) and Rajinder Kumar Bhargav (34) — were killed in separate road mishaps recently. Meanwhile, five women were also injured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...
PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral
Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo