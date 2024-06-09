Five held for two thefts in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 8

The Wahabwala police have arrested three thieves — Lakhvinder Singh Lakha, Lovepreet Singh Lavi and Gagandeep Singh — of Khubban village on the complaint of Atma Ram of the same village who alleged that four persons had stolen agricultural equipment from his field. It surfaced in investigation that the same gang had earlier stolen animals from two other places. A case was registered under Section 379 of the IPC against four persons, of whom Gagandeep Singh of Modikheda village was absconding.

In another case registered at the Abohar city-2 police station under Section 392 of the IPC, a farmer named Fauzi alleged that three car-borne miscreants barged into his cattle shed near Abohar-Hanumangarh road and took away eight goats and threatened to kill him. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Jimmi Kaku and Abhay, all residents of Waryamnagar, were named in the case as suspects. Police today arrested Bhupinder and Jimmi in this case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar