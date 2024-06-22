Five held with contraband in Malerkotla

Malerkotla, June 21
Continuing their earlier crackdown against anti-social elements, including drug peddlers, the police conducted searches at various hotspots of the region in Malerkotla district on Friday.
As many as 178 police personnel undertook door-to-door searches, besides checking of vehicles at nakas set up on Ludhiana-Malerkotla, Malerkotla-Khanna , Malerkotla-Patiala, Malerkotla-Dhuri and Malerkotla-Raikot roads.
As much as 50 gm of heroin, 155 habit-forming tablets and 3.5 kg of poppy husk were seized from five persons.
