Five ISI-linked KLF operatives held, terror conspiracy foiled

  • Punjab
DGP Gaurav Yadav



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

The Punjab Police today claimed to have foiled a conspiracy of Pakistan’s ISI to disrupt peace and harmony of the border state ahead of Independence Day with the arrest of five operatives of foreign-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Planned targeted killings: DGP

  • Radical elements based abroad had set up a terror module
  • They hatched a conspiracy to target minority leaders, police officials and prominent persons
  • The State Special Operations Cell launched an operation and arrested five KLF men

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the police had got inputs that some radical elements based abroad had set up a terror module by recruiting foot soldiers through criminals lodged in jails. They were hatching a conspiracy to target minority leaders, police officials and other prominent persons to disturb peace and harmony in the state, he said. Following this information, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) of SAS Nagar registered a case and launched a special operation.

“Two weeks after the operation, five operatives of the module involved in the plot were arrested,” the DGP said. He said the investigation had revealed that the new module had links with the same foreign-based handlers who had targeted Shiv Sena leader Rajeev Mahajan in Batala on June 24. They wanted to carry out more targeted killings in the state, he said.

Investigations have also revealed that KLF operatives, using fake name of Ranjodh Singh, had been recruiting foot soldiers via jail inmates. Using fake narratives through the social media to influence impressionable youth, they transferred money to their bank accounts to motivate them to carry out targeted killings in Punjab.

Sharing more details about the operation, AIG Ashwani Kapur said it was discovered that foreign-based handlers of the KLF had provided a list of targets and module members had already conducted a recce of some persons.

A case had already been registered under Sections 153, 153-A and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 25(7) and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. at SAS Nagar in this regard.

