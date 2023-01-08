Five killed as car, truck collide in Batala

Chandigarh, January 8
Five people were killed and a boy was injured in a head-on collision between the car they were travelling in and a truck in Punjab’s Batala on Sunday evening, police said.
The victims, most of whom were members of a family, were returning to their village after attending a wedding function when the accident took place, they said.
“Six people were travelling in the car. They were going from Batala to Chahal Kalan, which is about 7 km away from Batala on Jalandhar road. They were returning from a marriage function when the head-on collision took place between their car and a truck,” SHO Rangar Nangal, Inspector Gurwinder Singh, said over the phone.
He said five occupants of the car, including a three-year-old girl, died in the accident, the Station House Officer (SHO) said.
“A 13-year-old boy was injured. He has been referred from Batala civil hospital to a hospital in Amritsar,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joshimath declared subsidence zone; 68 families moved to relief centres; PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
610 houses develop cracks | Strip of land with width of arou...
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Joshimath subsidence: PMO holds meeting; Central agencies, experts assisting Uttarakhand govt
One team of National Disaster Response Force and four teams ...
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Air India peeing incident: Airline's response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...