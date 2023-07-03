Five nabbed after escaping from rehabilitation centre

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 2

The police have arrested five out of the 10 persons who had escaped from Nai Disha De-addiction Centre, Sriganganagar, after beating up a security guard on Tuesday night.

Circle Inspector Davinder Singh Rathore said 10 patients stopped a passing vehicle and asked for a lift to Civil Hospital. However, when the driver refused to do so, the miscreants pushed him out of the car and fled from the spot in the car.

Despite blocking the exit points, the police had not been able to nab all of them. Later, the car was found abandoned near Abohar.

Today, a Rajasthan police team led by ASI Satish Chauhan reached here and arrested Ekam Chopra, Deepak Kumar and Rohit Arora, while Sunny Kumar and Manpreet Singh were held in Bathinda.

According to the police, dead body of Paramveer Singh Paras of Ferozepur, who was among those who had fled from the centre, was found in Fazilka. He was murdered by another drug addict. The Punjab police on Saturday arrested Sukhdeep Singh for the crime.