Abohar: Five projects unveiled in a day, stones carry only CM’s name

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 13

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, five development projects were ‘dedicated to public’ on Tuesday and the granite stones unveiled on the occasion carried only Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s name.

According to sources, it would have been inconvenient for CM Mann to pay a maiden visit to inaugurate the projects due to the ongoing farm stir besides busy political schedule before the announcement about the Code of Conduct.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anita Darshi dedicated the projects to the people.

Mediapersons were told by an Aam Aadmi Party team that former MLA Arun Narang would inaugurate Dr BR Ambedkar Public Library in Abha Square. However, the stone unveiled there did not carry his name.

The library will be run by the municipal corporation but only two MC officials were present during the ceremony, and Mayor Vimal Thatai and councillors were also absent.

The ADC said the modern library, developed at a cost of Rs 3.41 crore, would greatly benefit the youth as it would help them advancing in every field of life with the knowledge gained in the process.

The students would get books, magazines and newspapers to prepare for competitive examinations. The library has a seating capacity of 130 and is fully air-conditioned.

Besides, rural water supply schemes (Rs 13.74 crore) were dedicated by the ADC to people of four villages — Toot Wala, Bhangarkhera, Patti Billa and Killianwali

of Abohar.

Executive Engineer Amrit Deep Singh Bhattal said under the new water supply schemes in these villages, tap water had been provided to all houses in the village, and every person would get 70 litres of clean drinking water per day.

