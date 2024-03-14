Abohar: Five projects unveiled in a day, stones carry only CM’s name

Abohar, March 13
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, five development projects were ‘dedicated to public’ on Tuesday and the granite stones unveiled on the occasion carried only Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s name.
According to sources, it would have been inconvenient for CM Mann to pay a maiden visit to inaugurate the projects due to the ongoing farm stir besides busy political schedule before the announcement about the Code of Conduct.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anita Darshi dedicated the projects to the people.
Mediapersons were told by an Aam Aadmi Party team that former MLA Arun Narang would inaugurate Dr BR Ambedkar Public Library in Abha Square. However, the stone unveiled there did not carry his name.
The library will be run by the municipal corporation but only two MC officials were present during the ceremony, and Mayor Vimal Thatai and councillors were also absent.
The ADC said the modern library, developed at a cost of Rs 3.41 crore, would greatly benefit the youth as it would help them advancing in every field of life with the knowledge gained in the process.
The students would get books, magazines and newspapers to prepare for competitive examinations. The library has a seating capacity of 130 and is fully air-conditioned.
Besides, rural water supply schemes (Rs 13.74 crore) were dedicated by the ADC to people of four villages — Toot Wala, Bhangarkhera, Patti Billa and Killianwali
of Abohar.
Executive Engineer Amrit Deep Singh Bhattal said under the new water supply schemes in these villages, tap water had been provided to all houses in the village, and every person would get 70 litres of clean drinking water per day.
‘Inconvenient for mann to pay visit’
- According to sources, it would have been inconvenient for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to pay a maiden visit to inaugurate the projects due to the ongoing farm stir besides busy political schedule before the announcement about the Code of Conduct
- Mediapersons were told by an AAP team that former MLA Arun Narang would inaugurate Dr BR Ambedkar Public Library in Abha Square. However, the stone unveiled there did not carry his name
- The library will be run by the municipal corporation but only two MC officials were present during the ceremony. Mayor Vimal Thatai and councillors were also absent
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...