Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 3

As the maiden edition of Women Indian Premier League starts from March 4 onwards, the historic Hindu College in the chaotic, narrow bylanes of Dhab Khatikan in Amritsar’s walled city, celebrated the success of five of its students as league stars.

Renuka Singh Thakur, the star pacer from senior women’s national team, and an alumnus of the college created history as she fetched a final price of Rs 1.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore. Another star performer and former student, bowler Tanuja Kanwar will be play for Gujarat Giants and she has been roped in for price of Rs 50 lakh. “Both Renuka and Tanuja were our students in the 2019-20 batch,” shared Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Principal, Hindu College.

Three current students of the college and national players, Neelam Bisht, Amanjot Kaur and Kanika Ahuja, too have made it to the league. Neelam will be playing for Mumbai Indians, fetching a price of Rs 10 lakh in the auction, Kanika for RCB (Rs 35 lakh) and Amanjot for Mumbai Indians (Rs 50 lakh).

The Principal said all three had been enrolled as students of BA Final year in the college. The college’s list of sports stars includes cricketers Bishan Singh Bedi, Madan Lal and Arjuna awardee badminton player Dinesh Khanna, among others.

“Currently, they are in Mumbai for the inaugural ceremony of women IPL. We hope that our girls continue to make history and achieve success as women cricket in India gets its long overdue recognition,” said he.

The college is among the oldest educational institutions in the region and was established by the Hindu Sabha, Amritsar, a body of philanthropists. In 1906, the Sabha, led by eminent leader Sir Gopal Dass Bhandari, had set up Hindu Sabha High School at Dhab Khatikan, near Hathi Gate, one of the entrance gates to the walled city of Amritsar. The school was upgraded to Hindu College in 1924.