Fix accountability for debacle in Punjab: Congress leaders

Chandigarh, March 11

As the Congress loss in the Assembly elections sinks in, fingers are being pointed at PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, outgoing CM Charanjit Singh Channi and other senior leaders for not burying their differences and for “giving the government on a platter” to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Lack of discipline There was lack of discipline in the party as senior leaders spoke in different voices. The central leadership did not take action against such leaders, leaving workers confused. Sukhjinder Randhawa, Outgoing Dy CM Gave govt on platter to AAP The Congress gave the government on a platter to the AAP. There was complete lack of leadership. Our leadership was busy fighting, spoiling the chances of victory. Rana KP Singh, Speaker

PCC leaders have started asking the party high command to fix the accountability for the poll debacle that saw the party being reduced to 18 seat from 77 in 2017.

“If Sidhu is being blamed for making it tough for Channi by countering his government, the former CM has to reply to allegations levelled by losing Bassi Pathana MLA GP Singh that Channi helped his brother Dr Manohar Singh against the party candidate. Rana Gurjeet fielding his son against the party candidate in Sultanur Lodhi. Some blame Sunil Jakhar for raking up the ‘Hindu’ angle for overlooking him as the CM. The party high command proved to be weak in maintaining discipline despite senior leaders KV Venugopal and Harish Chaudhary repeatedly pointing this out,” said a senior PCC leader.

Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa accused Sidhu along with other leaders of speaking up against the party. The central leadership did not take action against leaders indulging in indiscipline, leaving the workers confused, he said. Transport Minister Raja Warring said there were multiple reason for the debacle. Churning had started and action in the right direction would be taken soon. —

