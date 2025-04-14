Fix loosely hanging wires, display warning signs

Comprehensive approach needed

The hanging wires found in every other street of Punjab can be defined as nothing less than a nationwide threat—not only to humans but also to a wide variety of birds and animals. Just this past week, two young children became victims of this network of hanging death, spread like a cobweb throughout the state, proving how deadly and formidable the situation can be. Due to an unorganised and completely distorted control by the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), the common people have suffered greatly. What makes this seemingly simple problem so serious is that the most reliable and effective solution—shifting the whole cable system underground—is highly impractical. Punjab is a constantly developing and busy state, and moving the system below ground would require digging up the entire province. This would bring the social and economic ecosystem to a halt for a significantly long period. It would not work in such a densely populated and ever-active state like Punjab, nor anywhere else in India. There is no clear plan for regulating or accounting for the connecting wires hanging across city streets, nor is there any supervision regarding the safety of these cables. Numerous private network and TV connection companies have filled the sky with their connection lines. To prevent this, the PSEB needs to actively begin working—they are, after all, being paid to do so. It is crucial to take inventory of how many and which wires are being strung up in the streets. Regular surveillance around the city must ensure all wires are intact and safe for the general public. Additionally, every wire should undergo a specialised safety test to ensure its durability and meet security parameters to prevent mishaps. Furthermore, areas with a higher number of loose and hazardous wires should have rubber covers and nets nearby as shock disruptors to save lives. Logs of wood should also be placed at safe distances from electric poles to prevent fatal shocks. All loose wires must be immediately addressed or taken down to avoid future accidents. Anyone found violating these safety rules should face hefty fines and bans. This comprehensive approach could save many lives.

Lakshit Jindal

Advertisement

Replace old, worn-out wires

Dangling high-tension wires pose a serious threat to life and are a significant public safety hazard. These wires often spark dangerously and hang loosely, creating a hazardous environment. The infrastructure is poor, with old, brittle, sagging and unstable wires throughout the area. It’s best to stay away and maintain a safe distance, as any mishap can occur at any moment. Numerous wires from different internet companies crowd the skies, giving the streets a shabby appearance in addition to being dangerous. High-tension wires should be properly covered and securely tied to high poles. New wiring systems should be installed underground. It’s time to replace the old wires with new, high-quality, and safer alternatives.

Advertisement

Shashi Kiran

Identify compromised wiring spots

High-tension electrical wires and their close proximity to populated areas pose a serious threat to public safety and significantly deface the surroundings. Numerous cases of serious injuries and fatalities have been reported recently. It is therefore essential to eliminate this menace and restore proper order as per existing safety norms. Electricity authorities should conduct a comprehensive survey of their entire distribution network to identify spots where wiring is drooping or compromised. A time-bound action plan should be executed under the supervision of senior authorities to rectify these issues according to standard safety norms. Any negligence should be treated as both a civil and criminal offence. In case of a casualty, an FIR under the charge of murder should be filed against the officer in charge of that area.

Jagdish Chander

Warning signs must be displayed

The presence of dangling high-tension wires in residential city areas poses a severe risk to human lives and calls for the implementation of precautionary measures. Firstly, these wires should be installed at an appropriate height and safe distance from residential zones. Warning signs must be displayed in areas where high-tension wires exist to alert residents of potential danger. Protective fencing and barriers should be constructed to prevent accidental contact. Public awareness campaigns are essential to educate residents about these hazards and encourage them to report any dangers. Emergency response plans should be in place for incidents involving high-tension wires. Community outreach initiatives can help engage the public in raising awareness and reporting issues. It is also crucial to ensure that all high-tension wire installations comply with regulations and safety standards. Regular audits and enforcement actions should be taken against non-compliant installations. Collaboration with utility companies is necessary for safe installation and maintenance, including joint inspections and prompt corrective actions. Fixed maintenance schedules must be followed to inspect, repair or replace damaged wires. Any construction within the proximity of high-voltage wires should be demolished and strict action should be taken against property dealers and owners who encourage such violations.

Dr Kulwant Singh Phull

COMPLY with safety standards

Dangling electric and internet wires are a common sight in cities. These wires are often neither properly fastened nor insulated, leading to incidents of electrocution and even fires from short circuits. Tangled wires tied haphazardly to electricity poles and trees, along with unplanned telecom cables, not only create a visual mess but also endanger lives. Recent incidents in Jalandhar highlight the urgent need for action, especially as rising temperatures increase power load and fire risks due to wire overheating. A sustainable solution must be found to prevent such accidents.

Strict action should be taken against internet, cable, and street light service providers who fail to install proper junction boxes or sockets and instead tie their cables illegally. These installations become even more dangerous during rains. Authorities must ensure that all service providers comply with safety standards. As an immediate measure, civic authorities and state power departments should collaborate to survey existing installations and run a vigorous campaign to insulate uncovered wires and fix loose connections. In older, congested city areas, a definite plan must be put in place to gradually switch to fibre optics and underground electric cables via ducts for long-term safety.

Nirmaljit Singh Chatrath

PVC cables reduce risk of burns

High-tension and low-tension power lines have been laid throughout the state, including by the National Grid, Bhakra Beas Management Board, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. These wires supply electricity to cities. Unfortunately, many residential colonies have mushroomed under or near HT/LT transmission lines, posing a constant threat to human life. It’s alarming how houses were constructed so close to these wires and in some areas, low-tension lines have been converted into PVC cables due to political pressure. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited should replace internal low-tension lines with PVC cables to reduce the risk of burns. During monsoons, residents near HT/LT lines face an even greater threat. The government must ensure colonizers no longer sell plots or permit construction near transmission lines, as per guidelines.

Rajat Kumar Mohindrus

Awareness saves lives

Beyond structural changes, community involvement plays a vital role in preventing such accidents. Public awareness initiatives are key to educating residents, especially children, about the dangers of high-tension wires. Schools should incorporate safety workshops into their curriculum to teach students how to identify and avoid electrical hazards. Local communities must report exposed or damaged wires promptly. A dedicated helpline for reporting electrical hazards would ensure swift intervention. Parents should also educate their children, discouraging risky behaviour such as retrieving objects from wires or playing near electric poles. Ultimately, government action combined with community-driven efforts can make Jalandhar safer. Awareness and proactive safety measures must go hand in hand to prevent further tragedies.

Moksh Kaura

No colonies near high-tension wires

Accidents due to high-tension wires continue to occur, causing distress among citizens. In Jalandhar, two such incidents have already taken place recently. The administration must ensure that no colonies are developed in areas where high-tension wires are already present. In locations where colonies already exist under such wires, the wires should be relocated, and safe, alternative solutions must be implemented. This will not only enhance public safety but also help prevent future tragedies. If no concrete steps are taken now, both the administration and the government will be held accountable.

Pankaj Mehta

Fix loosely hanging wires

The recent news about kids getting hurt from high-tension wires in Jalandhar is really upsetting. It’s scary to think how such dangerous wires are just hanging around in busy areas. A few days ago, I noticed one near my own street and honestly, anyone could have touched it by mistake. Why are we waiting for accidents to happen before fixing things? Authorities should do regular checks and fix loose wires right away. Proper covers or warning signs should also be put around such areas. Additionally, schools should also teach kids about the danger of playing near electric poles. Children don’t always understand the risks and it’s our job to keep them safe. These incidents are serious and shouldn’t be taken lightly. One small step can save a life.

Yashika Chopra