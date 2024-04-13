Gangrape: Fix responsibility, say teachers

Patiala, April 12
The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) today condemned the March 27 gangrape and demanded strict action against those responsible for this.
State chief Vikram Dev Singh and Nabha block president Ramsharan Alohara blamed the successive state governments for neglecting higher education and prioritising privatisation agendas, leading to a decline in educational standards and continuous exclusion of poor and middle-class students.
The failure to maintain discipline and academic atmosphere in colleges has resulted in an increase in non-educational and unwanted activities among students, ultimately leading to such incidents.
The teacher front has demanded that accountability for this incident should be fixed.
