Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Friday flagged mistakes made in the process of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial renovation and urged the Government to fix these at the earliest.

Recalling the tragedy, Tewari said gaps in the recently renovated Jallianwala Bagh site had hurt several Punjabis deeply.

“Even the signboards do not reflect correct Punjabi. Kodon Wali Gali has been spelled Kodiyon Wali Gali, which means persons suffering from leprosy. The murals at the site do not correctly mirror the population at that time. The spot where Brigadier General REH Dyer ordered fire to be opened has also not been properly designated. The Prime Minister chairs the Jallianwala Bagh Trust and should fix these mistakes instantly,” Tewari said.

