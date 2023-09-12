Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 11

The Bathinda Airport is all set to restart the passenger flight services soon after three-and-a-half year.

The flyingbig company has got the contract to run the from flight from Bathinda to Ghaziabad. It is expected that the flight will start officials from here in this week only after the test run clearance.

As per information, flight from Ghaziabad will fly at 10.30 am and will reach Bathinda airport at 12.10 pm, then at 12.30 pm, the flight will take off from Bathinda and will reached Delhi at 2.10 pm.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmed Parray said, “On Wednesday, test run of the flight will be done as flight from Hindon Ghaziabad airport will come to Bathinda and after which it officials starting off will be decided.”

The services from the local airport here were stopped during the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. Earlier, air alliance was running the flights to Delhi and Jammu thrice a week. These flights from Bathinda was started under the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’ (UDAN 2) scheme for second tier cities, but after Air Alliance contract came to end in 2020, it did not show interest on this route.