Flood-hit farmers seek full-time patwaris

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 1

Patwaris have been given additional charge in 15 of 22 revenue circles in Khanauri and Moonak districts. After the announcement of a strike by revenue officials, many patwaris have stopped working in their circles, which is why others have been given additional charge in flood-hit areas. Only seven circles have permanent patwaris in the district.

These revenue officials have been given the task of releasing financial aid to flood-affected farmers. The farmers have requested the government to appoint regular officials to expedite the process.

Paddy crop on more than 37,000 acres has been damaged in 30 villages of Sangrur district after as many as 72 breaches were reported along the Ghaggar this season.

“Patwaris having additional charge are not able to concentrate on the new area properly as they have to look after their own circles as well. This might delay the preparations of final reports for the release of financial aid to flood-affected farmers,” said Rinku Moonak, a leader of BKU (Ugrahan).

Figures obtained from the Revenue Patwari Union show that 117 of the 218 circles in Sangrur district do not have patwaris and the strike has exacerbated the situation.

Moonak Naib Tehsildar Ravinderjit Singh said many flood-affected circles were without patwaris. However, senior authorities have given officials additional charge of flood-hit circles, he said.

