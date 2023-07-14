 Flood leaves trail of destruction in Ropar : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Flood leaves trail of destruction in Ropar

Flood leaves trail of destruction in Ropar

Dist witnesses 30 breaches, damage to 135 roads and 600 power poles | Cracks in houses at 350 villages

Flood leaves trail of destruction in Ropar

A portion of the Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib road was washed away. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, July 13

The flooding due to incessant rain has left a trail of destruction with loss of life, breaches in banks of rivers and canals, damage to roads, uprooting of hundreds of electricity poles and cracks in a large number of houses in more than 350 affected villages.

A house that developed cracks due to floods at Basant Nagar in Ropar. Tribune Photo

The authorities said the exact picture of damage to infrastructure and losses suffered by people would be known only in a few days as the officials concerned started a survey only yesterday.

Four persons have lost lives, two of whom were drowned in the strong current of water, which entered towns and villages due to breach in the Siswan and the Budhki, the tributaries of the Sutlej and Sirhind canal.

At least 30 breaches have been reported and roads at 135 places were washed away or caved in, snapping the direct connectivity between Ropar-Chamkaur Sahib and Ropar-Kotla Nihang and Ropar-Surtapur Mand.

In Singhpura village on the Ropar-Chandigarh road, almost every house was flooded, leading to huge losses to residents. Narinderpal Singh said the village witnessed flooding for the first time. A drain near the village was narrowed down due to construction near it which led to flooding of the village, he said.

"The village remained submerged under five feet water for three days, resulting in damaging almost all household goods," he said.

A nearby house owned by Kulwant Singh has developed cracks as the accumulated water on his backyard weakened the foundation of the building.

At a distance of 7 km from here on the outskirts of Ropar town, the residents of Basant Nagar and Shastri Nagar spent their nights on roof as their houses were submerged for three days. At Sarthali village near Nurpur Bedi, a portion of Mohinder Singh's newly constructed house caved in.

At Mand Surtapur village, a gurdwara had provided shelter and meal to nearly 100 people for four days as the area remained inaccessible due to a breach in the Siswan and the Budhki. The victims, however, found everything damaged, including clothes and beds, on return to their homes yesterday.

Though the power supply has already been restored to a large number of areas all over the district, still many places have to remain in dark for a few more days as a large number of power supply poles have been uprooted. Ropar PSPCL XEN Vishal Gogna said more than 600 poles had been damaged.

Ropar DC Dr Preeti Yadav said after rescue work, now the focus of the district administration was on repairing the infrastructure and providing relief to victims. All officials concerned had been directed to repair all damaged roads and plug the breaches as soon as possible. A sum of Rs 4 lakh each also had been disbursed to the relatives of two deceased from the Disaster Management Reponse Fund, she said.

Meanwhile, MP and chairman of the Sun Foundation Vikrajit Singh Sahney visited Awankot village and Anandpur Sahib. He donated 50 water-proof tents, food packets, clean drinking water, basic medicines and mosquito repellents. Sahney also donated Rs 50 lakh for a dam for future protection at Burj village.

#Ropar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

2
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

3
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

4
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

5
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

6
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

7
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

8
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

9
Himachal

60 tourists evacuated from Lahaul and Spiti; horticulture minister Jagat Negi oversees rescue operation

10
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

PM Modi receives highest honour; UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour

UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected

Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

Tourists evacuated from Chandratal

PRTC bus driver’s body found

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his rescue efforts

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his rescue efforts

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs

PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Pay Rs 30K per acre to flood-hit farmers, demands Patiala MP

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge