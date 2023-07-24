Flood threat looms large in Bassi Pathana

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 23

Threat of flood looms large over many villages in Bassi Pathana sub-division, including Nogawan, Rampur Kaleran, Ganduan and Alampur villages after water level increased in in the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal.

Earlier, more than 15 villages in Bassi Pathana sub-division had suffered huge losses due to the breach in embankments of the SYL.

Ironically, sewer of Kharar and adjoining towns released into the SYL led to the flooding in the area.

Bassi Pathana SDM Ashok Kumar said water had been coming from Morinda due to the breach in the SYL near Naugaon village. Sarpanches of the affected villages said the administration had not taken any steps to resolve the issue. They alleged that waste water of Kharar and adjoining areas was being discharged into the SYL.

#Bassi Pathana #Fatehgarh Sahib #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL