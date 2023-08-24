 Monsoon fury: Flood threat looms large in Nawanshahr, residents of 18 villages evacuated : The Tribune India

  • Monsoon fury: Flood threat looms large in Nawanshahr, residents of 18 villages evacuated

Monsoon fury: Flood threat looms large in Nawanshahr, residents of 18 villages evacuated

186.03 mm Rain in state in 24 hours

Monsoon fury: Flood threat looms large in Nawanshahr, residents of 18 villages evacuated

Villagers strengthen a bundh in Nawanshahr on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, August 23

For the last five days, villagers from Rahon, Nawanshahr, have been working tirelessly to save themselves and their fields from floods. They have started working to strengthen the dhussi bandh at Mirzapur and Hussainpur villages and also constructed a ‘ring’ bundh (protective bundh) after the water level was increased in the Sutlej. Huge trunks of trees were also placed alongside the bundh.

But the ring bundh was damaged today and situation was said to be critical in the area. The Nawanshahr administration is also keeping a close watch so that no untoward incident happen.

Abohar farmers demand release of water, burn effigies

  • Farmers in Abohar and Sriganganagar continued dharna for the 10th consecutive day over non-release of water into Gang Canal from Ferozepur
  • The protesters burnt effigies of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday
  • Kisan Sangharsh Samiti chief Amar Singh Bishnoi said water had been released only for two days, but now the discharge has nosedived

25 villages to be hit

If breach takes place, it will affect more than 25 villages, says sarpanch of Mirzapur village

After Jalandhar and Kapurthala, now flood fear is looming over Nawanshahr. The district administration evacuated people from more than 18 villages in Rahon, Nawanshahr. They have moved to safer places.

The sarpanch of Mirzapur village said if breach takes place, it will affect more than 25 villages and parts of Phillaur too. “People are coming here from Talwandi Seebu, Ibrahimpur, Lalewal and many more villages to ensure that no breach takes place,” he said.

A resident of Mirzapur village said their crops will damage if villages are flooded. “We have seen what happened in other districts, we don’t want to suffer the same,” a farmer said.

Administration officials said it was a constant fight to ensure the safety so that water doesn’t enter the villages. Deputy Commissioner NPS Randhawa along with ADC Rajiv Verma and SDM Shivraj Bal remained at the spot to monitor the situation.

#Nawanshahr

