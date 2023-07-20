Flood threat looms large over villages located across Ravi

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, July 19

The threat of a flood loomed large in a cluster of seven villages located across the Ravi even as the district administration pulled out all the stops to counter the impending danger.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal held a high-level meeting with officials, including the ones belonging to the Irrigation Department in Makkoran Pattan, which is also the confluence point of the Ravi and the Ujh.

Rain in the catchment areas of J&K flooded the Ujh with excess water. This, in turn, led to the threat that villages could be flooded. Around 10 schools were ordered to be closed and villagers were asked to be ready to be evacuated. Teams of doctors were also asked to be in a state of readiness.

Teams of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were positioned in Makkoran Pattan.

All the seven villages located across the Ravi were virtually marooned. The boat operated by the PWD over the Ravi has been rendered inoperable. Even in the case of an emergency, villagers cannot cross the river to reach the mainland. They can get respite only after waters start receding.

Ever since morning, the administration, which had been receiving reports of heavy rain in the catchment areas, acted with alacrity and had issued repeated warnings to the villagers.

