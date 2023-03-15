Flower growers seek govt's assistance

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 14

Many flower growers, who also export seeds to various countries, say floriculture had a lot of potential in terms of promoting crop diversification and bringing farmers out of paddy-wheat cycle. But flower growers rued that they did not receive help, despite tall claims of various governments.

Rs 14,000 per acre subsidy given We have provided Rs 14,000 per acre subsidy to flower growers. This is the first time that they have been given financial aid. We will take all required steps to help them. Chetan Singh Jouramajra, horticulture & food processing minister

Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said his government was the first to provide Rs 14,000 per acre subsidy to flower growers and also promised many more such schemes to promote floriculture in the state.

“Our family has been practising floriculture since 1997. We prepare seed of flowers on 16 acres. As there is no market of flowers in Punjab, we have been exporting seeds to other countries. Apart from offering much needed financial aid to flower growers, the state government should also take effective steps to provide a market for flowers,” said Jasvir Singh of Lohadbadi village.

According to other flower growers, they are always under the fear of losing their hard-earned crop if they don’t get adequate help from the government. They said in 2021, rain and in 2022, rising temperature damaged their crop.

“All previous governments have ignored flower growers. The present AAP government is first to give us subsidy. We request the government to provide us the required equipment and other support,” said Gurdeep Singh, who has been cultivating flowers and exporting seed since 35 years.

According flower growers, the per acre input cost for cultivation varies between Rs 30,000 and Rs 50,000, depending upon the variety of flowers.

Jouramajra, who visited a flower field in Niamatpur village of Malerkotla district on Monday, said the AAP government would take steps to promote flower farming in Punjab.