 Fly ash from thermal plant: Villagers want clean-up promise in return for vote : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Fly ash from thermal plant: Villagers want clean-up promise in return for vote

Fly ash from thermal plant: Villagers want clean-up promise in return for vote

Fly ash from thermal plant: Villagers want clean-up promise in return for vote

In the weeks leading to the polling day, with the candidates busy canvassing in the villages surrounding the Rajpura Thermal Plant, they encountered tough questions from villagers, who put forth their pent-up frustrations.



Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Rajpura, May 31

In the weeks leading to the polling day, with the candidates busy canvassing in the villages surrounding the Rajpura Thermal Plant, they encountered tough questions from villagers, who put forth their pent-up frustrations: They have been grappling with severe pollution and hygiene issues for a very long time. Sadhraur, Rai Majram, Sadhraur, Haripur, Rai Majri, Surl Kalan, Nalas Khurd, Dhuman and Kotla villages have been reporting significant environmental and health risks due to fly ash emission from the plant.

Going to villages to evade norms

  • Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM Non- Political) leader Tejveer Singh said he always wondered why huge chunks of land were lying vacant in industrial areas across the state and industrial units were being set up in remote villages
  • Cheap land and ease of evading pollution norms were the key reasons behind this phenomenon, he said
  • Invoking Punjabi poet Surjit Patar, the farmer leader said it was not a fight between farmers and labourers, it was a fight to save villages from getting ruined

When politicians visited these villages, the residents told them that their votes would go to the candidate who would free them of the pollution problem.

Villagers from Sadhraur have been hit particularly hard. The recent construction of a cement factory has worsened their plight. A local power plant worker explained that the authorities of the cement factory had raised the plinth level of the passage leading to the factory. The construction of a boundary wall and limited number of causeways had led to waterlogging in the last rainy season due to inadequate drainage. The plying of the company’s trucks in the area had also increased dust and noise pollution, worsening the conditions.

“Big farmers with large landholdings sold their land and left the village, leaving small farmers like us behind. We have small houses and a little land here. We have nowhere else to go,” a resident said, sharing his plight.

“Due to pollution, our children remain confined indoors and cannot play outside. Most people have installed air-conditioners because of the fly ash pollution; we can’t sleep outside,” he said.

The influx of migrant labourers, housed in over-crowded quarters, has exacerbated the situation. “When these plants were set up, the locals were promised jobs. However, our village has become a hub of cheap migrant labourers. Their living conditions are appalling,” said another resident.

When candidates visited these villages, residents made it clear that their votes depended on the candidates’ commitment to addressing the critical issues of the region. Satnam Singh, a resident of Dhuman village, said, “You put a white shirt out to dry and it will turn black by the evening.”

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dharamvira Gandhi confirmed he had come across residents raising this issue when he campaigned in the area. He said fly ash contained very fine particles that could become airborne and contribute to air pollution. “Besides X-rays and lung check-up, I have promised the residents that inspections will be carried out in the area. I will speak to the thermal plant authorities as to what steps they are taking to counter fly ash management,” he said.

Residents, their lives made hellish by ‘development’ and the pollution it has brought, have had their say — whoever wins the seat must address the issue.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajpura


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

3
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

6
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

7
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

8
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

9
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

10
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

8 lakh eligible voters for 2 seats in district

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire