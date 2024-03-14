FM Harpal Cheema reiterates zero tolerance to graft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday reiterated the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices.

He said the department had taken swift action in the case of senior assistant Subhadesh Kaur posted at the District Treasury Office in Amritsar, who was apprehended yesterday while ‘accepting’ a bribe, resulting in her suspension.

“During suspension, her headquarters is fixed at the District Treasury Office, Tarn Taran”, said Cheema, adding that the department was committed to ensuring investigation into the matter and her suspension served as a step to uphold transparency.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Harpal Cheema