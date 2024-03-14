FM Harpal Cheema reiterates zero tolerance to graft

Chandigarh, March 13
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday reiterated the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices.
He said the department had taken swift action in the case of senior assistant Subhadesh Kaur posted at the District Treasury Office in Amritsar, who was apprehended yesterday while ‘accepting’ a bribe, resulting in her suspension.
“During suspension, her headquarters is fixed at the District Treasury Office, Tarn Taran”, said Cheema, adding that the department was committed to ensuring investigation into the matter and her suspension served as a step to uphold transparency.
