FM meets bankers over empanelment policy

Chandigarh, January 5
Seeking suggestion from banks and small finance institutions for drafting the new empanelment policy, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday assured them that the government would adopt a completely transparent process during the empanelment of banks to ensure the safety of funds of government entities, besides fostering competition among banks.
Chairing a meeting of representatives from scheduled commercial banks and small finance institutions doing business in the state, Cheema said the representatives of various banks had already given their inputs for empanelment to his office over the last few months and the Finance Department has been assessing those. “This meeting has been called to seek suggestions from you all to finalise a criterion for empanelment,” said Cheema, adding that the banks’ performance on welfare schemes would be watched thoroughly while considering it for government business.
