FM: New farm policy soon

Patiala, September 22

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the government would soon come up with a new policy on agriculture.

Cheema today inaugurated the annual agriculture fair at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rauni. The minister said the majority of the state’s population was dependent on agriculture. — TNS

“Therefore, to meet the requirements, we need to come up with a new policy and technological advancements. We are working on a new agricultural policy. It is expected to be released in a month.”

Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and renowned farm scientist Dr Gurdev Singh Khush are among the members of the panel which is drafting the policy.

#Agriculture #Harpal Cheema