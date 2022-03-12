Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Manpreet Badal

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, March 11

The security deposit of as many as 80 candidates (78%) have been forfeited in Bathinda and Mansa districts, owing to a big margin win for the AAP in all nine Assembly seats.

However, Finance Minister and Congress candidate from Bathinda Urban Manpreet Badal managed to save his security deposit from being forfeited by a thin margin of just 2,360 votes (polled 29,476 of total 1,62,698 votes).

There were in 103 candidates in the fray on these nine seats falling in the Bathinda parliamentary constituency.

Prominent among those who lost their security deposit include SAD’s Sarup Chand Singla (from Bathinda Urban), Congress’ Pritam Singh Kotbhai (Bhucho), Congress’ Manju Bala (Maur) and Independent Harminder Singh Jassi (Talwandi Sabo), ex-MLA and a close relative of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

In order to save their security deposit, candidates in the fray had to secure a minimum 27,116 (1/6th of total polled) votes in Bathinda Urban seat.

In Bathinda district alone, of total 69 candidates in the fray from six Vidhan Sabha constituencies, 53 got their security deposit forfeited. Similarly, 27 of total 34 candidates contesting from three Assembly constituencies got their security deposits forfeited; nine of 11 from Mansa, 10 of 13 in Sardulgarh and eight of 10 in the fray from Budhlada. Also, 11 of 13 candidates in Bathinda Urban, five of eight in Bathinda Rural, 12 of 15 in Rampura Phul, 7 of 10 in Maur, 12 of 15 in Talwandi Sabo and six of eight in Bhucho Mandi got their security deposit forfeited.

#manpreet badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

4
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

5
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

6
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

8
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

9
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

10
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

Don't Miss

View All
Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

Top Stories

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

13 fire tenders rushed to the site

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Russia kidnapped mayor, alleges Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Russia kidnapped mayor, alleges Ukraine President Zelenskyy

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential...

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Education Department warns of action against minority schools

School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

I have already served this area for 8 years as cop: Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Angad

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit