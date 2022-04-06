Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema welcomes new task force

Sangrur, April 5
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lauded CM Bhagwant Mann for announcing an anti-gangster task force. He reiterated the government would fulfil all promises made during the poll.
“Anti-Punjab forces are trying to spoil the hard-earned peace. After the formation of the AAP government, such forces have intensified their efforts. Though we have full faith in the police, we need to have specialised trained cops to tackle the new modus operandi,” added Cheema. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...