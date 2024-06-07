Focus is to get Amritpal out of jail, says Khalra

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, who headed the poll campaign of self-styled preacher Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, said that he was made to contest the Lok Sabha polls to facilitate his and other Bandi Singhs’ release from jails.

Khalra was here to attend the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star commemorated at Akal Takht in Golden Temple complex.

Amritpal, who registered a victory from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency has been lodged in Dibrugarh Jail (Assam) along with nine others under the National Security Act.

She said that it was necessary for him to be out of jail and a legal course would be adopted to see if there was any provision which could make his release possible.

“Our task was to make him contest the elections and it worked successfully. The mandate given by the Khalsa Panth in his favour has spread a worldwide message. Now our motto is to get him released from jail. I have never met him but he caught my fancy when he, along with others were lodged in Dibrugarh jail. I supported him as he too was the victim of the human rights violation. I believe that he could spearhead the move in the right direction for the cause of the Sikh Panth.

Khalra, the wife of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra who was allegedly abducted by the Punjab Police and disappeared in 1995, had also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib.

