Focus on education, jobs to stop brain drain: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

In a bid to stop brain drain, the state government is entirely concentrating on imparting quality education, providing better healthcare facilities and creating more opportunities for the state youth so that they won’t need to go to other countries for education and jobs, said Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management and Water Resources Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa here on Saturday.

Set up new system We will establish such a system in the state that’ll make youngsters settled abroad return to Punjab. Bram Shankar Jimpa, Cabinet Minister

The minister was addressing a seminar on “Human Trafficking - Challenges and Cure” organised by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in association with the Cross Horizon NGO, at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy here.

Recalling the Malta tragedy and other incidents, the Cabinet Minister expressed concern over human trafficking in a garb of sending youths to their dream land. He said strict action would be taken against unscrupulous travel agents who are found to be involved in this illegal practice.

He further said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government is committed to create new opportunities so that youngsters don’t have to go to foreign countries in pursuit of their dreams. The state will create an industry-friendly environment, besides syncing education with employment opportunities.

“We will establish such a system in the state that youngsters will look forward to returning to Punjab to contribute to the development of the state,” he added.