Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 10

Aam Aadmi Party’s Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola), 56, did not only defeat sitting Congress MLA Sanjeev Talwar from Ludhiana East constituency but also made all other 12 candidates, including SAD’s former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon, 56, and BJP’s veteran Jagmohan Sharma, 67, lose their security deposits.

Expect better services The people of my segment will see a drastic change in governance and delivery of services under the new regime. We will bring about the much-needed change in the system. Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

“While our prime focus will be on improving education and health infrastructure, basic civic amenities to all will be ensured,” the new MLA said, asserting that the people would see a drastic change in governance and delivery of services under the new regime.

He said the traditional parties had done no good for the common man following which the people had voted for the AAP. “We will live up to their expectations and bring about the much-needed change in the present system,” the AAP legislator vowed.

Bhola, a matriculate realtor and agriculturist, whose wife Balwinder Kaur is a councillor, was the party’s Ludhiana Urban president and incharge of the Ludhiana East constituency. He had quit AAP and joined the Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he later returned to the AAP to get re-nominated again. Bhola, who had unsuccessfully contested the last two elections from Ludhiana East on the AAP ticket in 2017 and as an Independent in 2012, polled 68,682 votes, which accounted for 47.54 per cent, to defeat Talwar, who got 32,760 votes. Bhola entered politics in 2007, when he was elected councillor, and joined the SAD, which he quit in 2012. He then contested his maiden Assembly election from here as an Independent.