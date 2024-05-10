Foetus found near hospital in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, May 9

A foetus was found near Civil Hospital here on Wednesday. A case has been registered against an unidentified person under Section 318 of the IPC at the Abohar police station.

The matter came to light after complainant Pankaj Jaiswal found the foetus lying on a street near the hospital today.

Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti chief Raju Charaya said upon receiving the information, the foetus was immediately brought to the hospital for autopsy.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the foetus might have been dragged by a stray animal. Charaya said each time a foetus was found anywhere in the town, the police would registered a case against the unidentified mother, but little efforts were made to trace the suspect.

