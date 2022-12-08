Fog: Another BSF jawan loses way, crosses over to Pakistan

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 7

Five days after a Border Security Force jawan crossed over to Pakistan, another constable inadvertently crossed the International Border near the Mauzam border outpost in Fazilka district on Wednesday morning.

Amit Prasad, Constable, 66th Bn, BSF, reportedly got disorientated due to a thick fog and crossed the Zero Line at 6.30 am. He was patrolling along the border when the incident occurred.

Sources said Prasad had been apprehended by Pakistan Rangers. During the talks with BSF officers, Rangers confirmed that they had detained the BSF constable. He had not been handed over to the BSF till evening.

In a similar incident on December 2, a jawan was handed over to India on the same day after a flag meeting was held between BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

Repeated attempts to contact the DIG, BSF, Abohar sector, proved futile.

The sources said it was a daily routine of BSF personnel to conduct patrolling early in the morning along the IB to check curb infiltration attempts and stop smuggling.

#Border Security Force BSF #fazilka #Pakistan