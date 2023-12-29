Fog derails rail traffic, 22 trains cancelled in Ferozepur division

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 28

In the wake of inclement weather conditions and dense fog which has engulfed the entire region, the Railways has taken precautionary measures and cancelled 22 trains. The schedules of a few other trains have also been changed due to ongoing works.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Shubham Kumar confirmed the development. The trains which have been cancelled included Sahrasa-Amritsar Jan Sewa Express (14617 and 14618), Amritsar-Chandigarh Special Express (12241 and 12242), Rishikesh-Jammu Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express (14605 and 16606), Amritsar-Lalkuan Express (14615 and 14616), Amritsar- Jaynagar Shaheed Express (14673 and 14674), Ajmer-Amritsar Express (19611 and 19614), Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express (18103 and 18014), Amritsar-Jaynagar Clone Special (04651 and 04652), Ferozepur-Chandigarh Satluj Express (14629 and 14630), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (14503 and 14504) and Amritsar-Nangaldam Express (14505 and 14506).

The Railways official said besides these 22 trains, two more had been partially cancelled, including New Delhi-Jalandhar Express (14681 and 14682). The frequency of two trains, including Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur Express (11905 and 11906) had been reduced.

Two more trains, including Ferozepur-Fazilka DMU (06987) and Fazilka- Ferozepur Cantt DMU (04628), have been cancelled due to the ongoing interlocking work in Guruharsahai yard at Ferozepur-Fazilka section.

Railways officials said due to non-interlocking work for commissioning of doubling at Dhablan station on Rajpura-Bhatinda section and deep screening work by BCM machines on the Dhuri-Jakhal section, a few trains had been temporarily cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled. These include 04531 Ambala-Dhuri Special JCO which has been cancelled till January 16.

Likewise, 14735 Sriganganagar-Ambala Special JCO will be short-terminated at Bhatinda. Consequently, the 14736 Ambala-Sriganganagar Special JCO will short originate from Bhatinda while 04548 Bhatinda-Ambala JCO will be short-terminated at Dhuri. The 11057 Mumbai-Amritsar Express JCO shall be diverted to run via Ambala-Rajpura-Sanehwal.

Commuters bear the brunt

Amit Singla (32), a resident of Ferozepur, said he used to go to Chandigarh by train three to four times a week. “As the trains have been cancelled, it has become difficult to visit my home town,” said Singla, who is stuck in Chandigarh. Moreover, the bus fare is very high compared to the train tickets. “I am hoping that the foggy days are over soon so that I can visit Ferozepur regularly,” he added.

