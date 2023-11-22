Ferozepur: Fog hits rail traffic, 22 trains cancelled

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 21

Due to dense fog, 22 trains have been cancelled. The frequency of four trains has been reduced and two more trains have been partially cancelled.

The trains which have been cancelled included, Sahrasa - Amritsar Jan Sewa Express (14617 and 14618), Amritsar - Chandigarh Special Express (12241 and 12242), Rishikesh - Jammu Yog Nagari Rishikesh Express (14605 and 16606), Amritsar - Lalkuan Express (14615 and 14616), Amritsar - Jaynagar Shaheed Express (14673 and 14674), Ajmer - Amritsar Express (19611 and 19614), Amritsar - Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express (18103 and 18014), Amritsar - Jaynagar Clone Special (04651 and 04652), Ferozepur - Chandigarh Satluj Express (14629 and 14630), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (14503 and 14504) and Amritsar - Nangaldam Express (14505 and 14506).

The trains which have been partially cancelled included New Delhi - Jalandhar Express (14681 and 14682) while the trains of which the frequency has been reduced included, Hoshiapur - Agra Express (14011 and 14012) and Agra Cantt - Hoshiarpur Express (11905 and 11906).

