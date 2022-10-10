Follow ideals of Maharishi Valmiki: Punjab ministers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 9

A state-level event was held today to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki at Ramtirath village.

Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said Maharishi Valmiki had guided people to lead a virtuous life for centuries and continued to be a source of moral values in the contemporary materialistic society. Minister Anmol Gagan Maan urged the people to follow the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki. Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO laid the foundation stone of a gate to be built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

#gurmeet singh meet hayer